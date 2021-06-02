The Americas

Blinken Calls for Better Governance in Central America to Stem Migration

June 02, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Central American leaders to tackle corruption, poverty and drug trafficking to improve the lives of their citizens and stem migration to the United States. Blinken made the appeal in Costa Rica, where he met with the region’s leaders, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
