Blinken Heads Back to Europe for Meetings on Libya, Defeating Islamic State
June 22, 2021 02:59 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe, this time to Germany, France and Italy, to discuss a range of bilateral issues and attend meetings on Libya and combating the Islamic State terrorist group. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Produced by: Marcus Harton