Blinken Heads Back to Europe for Meetings on Libya, Defeating Islamic State

June 22, 2021 02:59 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe, this time to Germany, France and Italy, to discuss a range of bilateral issues and attend meetings on Libya and combating the Islamic State terrorist group. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington. 

Produced by: Marcus Harton 
 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
