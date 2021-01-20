USA

Blinken Pledges US Leadership with 'Humility and Confidence'

January 20, 2021 01:30 AM
Incoming President Joe Biden’s pick to be the next secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said his vision for restoring America’s standing abroad is leadership based on “humility and confidence.” Blinken testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday, as VOA’s Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

Cindy Saine
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
