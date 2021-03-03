US Politics

Blinken Says US Will Not Use Military to Promote Democracy

March 03, 2021 07:57 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 28 MB
1080p | 52 MB
Original | 168 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would promote democracy abroad but not through costly military interventions, which he said had failed in the past. Blinken’s comments came Wednesday as he outlined President Joe Biden's foreign policy objectives, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 02:38 PM
Burkina Faso’s Opposition Pushes for Return of Exiled President
Burkina Faso’s Opposition Pushes for Return of Exiled President
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 02:27 PM
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Exploring Mars and Beyond
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Exploring Mars and Beyond
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 01:30 PM
Sudan's New Era of Diplomatic Engagement - Straight Talk Africa
Temi Ibirogba, Shaka Ssali and Amb. Nureldin Satti.
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 12:45 PM
Rescuers Save 13-Foot Python From Pipe in India
Thumb
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - March 3, 2021
A54 March 3