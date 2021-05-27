Middle East

Blinken Works to Build More Lasting Bridges as Israeli Palestinian Cease-fire Takes Hold

May 27, 2021 05:19 AM
Antony Blinken has wrapped up his first visit as U.S. secretary of state to the Middle East, where he aimed to shore up the Gaza cease-fire. He also sought to cement relationships and ensure the delivery of aid after a violent flare-up between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians. For VOA, Irris Makler reports from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen

By
Irris Makler
