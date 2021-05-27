Blinken Works to Build More Lasting Bridges as Israeli Palestinian Cease-fire Takes Hold
May 27, 2021 05:19 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Antony Blinken has wrapped up his first visit as U.S. secretary of state to the Middle East, where he aimed to shore up the Gaza cease-fire. He also sought to cement relationships and ensure the delivery of aid after a violent flare-up between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians. For VOA, Irris Makler reports from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen