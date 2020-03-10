Log On

Blockchain Tech Traces Food's Journey to Your Plate

March 10, 2020 11:49 AM
As food makes its way from farm to table, more and more consumers are asking questions about traceability. For some, genetic modification, environmental impact and social responsibility are factors as important as taste. To make the food supply chain more transparent, IBM is using blockchain - the same technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions. Tina Trinh reports.

Tina Trinh
Tina Trinh
