Middle East

Bloodied and Battered, Islamic State Terror Group Shows No Signs of Quitting

December 27, 2019 03:34 AM
Bloodied and Battered, Islamic State Terror Group Shows No Signs of Quitting video player.
After fits and starts, the past year saw the collapse of the Islamic State terror group's self-declared caliphate, with the last scrap of IS-controlled territory in Syria succumbing to U.S.-backed forces in March. U.S. special forces struck another blow in October, finding and killing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But, as VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin reports, IS seems to have withstood the heavy blows and is reasserting itself across the globe.
 

Jeff Seldin
Jeff Seldin
