Bloodied and Battered, Islamic State Terror Group Shows No Signs of Quitting

After fits and starts, the past year saw the collapse of the Islamic State terror group's self-declared caliphate, with the last scrap of IS-controlled territory in Syria succumbing to U.S.-backed forces in March. U.S. special forces struck another blow in October, finding and killing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But, as VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin reports, IS seems to have withstood the heavy blows and is reasserting itself across the globe.

