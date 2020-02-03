US Politics

Bloomberg Campaign Works to Appeal to Diverse Voters

February 03, 2020 06:24 AM
Embed

Former NYC Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was the last among Democratic candidates to enter the presidential race and the only candidate not to take part in debates. Americans learn about his agenda and platform from political ads that he finances himself. Recently, Bloomberg opened a new field office in Harlem, which will become the campaign's first New York State outpost. Nina Vishneva has the story narrated by Anna Rice.

Default Author Profile
By
Nina Vishneva
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:15
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:08
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:03
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:56
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:24
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels