Bloomberg Campaign Works to Appeal to Diverse Voters
February 03, 2020 06:24 AM
Former NYC Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was the last among Democratic candidates to enter the presidential race and the only candidate not to take part in debates. Americans learn about his agenda and platform from political ads that he finances himself. Recently, Bloomberg opened a new field office in Harlem, which will become the campaign's first New York State outpost. Nina Vishneva has the story narrated by Anna Rice.