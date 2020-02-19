Bloomberg Makes Debate Stage After Unprecedented Campaign Ad Spending Spree
February 19, 2020 05:33 AM
After skipping the first two presidential primary contests, billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the election debate stage for the first time Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Bloomberg has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on political ads on TV, radio and social media, raising his name recognition and poll numbers enough to qualify for the debate. VOA’s Steve Redisch has more on Bloomberg’s spending strategy.