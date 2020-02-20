US Politics

Bloomberg Roughed Up in First Democratic Debate

February 20, 2020 03:53 PM
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg was a major target of his Democratic rivals in his first debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bloomberg has already had a major impact on the race by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on TV ads and has shot into second place in some national public opinion polls behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg now finds himself in a crowd of moderates all trying to be the main alternative to Sanders, a self-described Democratic Socialist who has strong support from the progressive wing of the party. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Jim Malone
Jim Malone
