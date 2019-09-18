USA

With Bolton Out, US Sends Official to Reassure Russia

September 18, 2019 01:57 PM
The United States this week dispatched Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, a top State Department official for Europe, to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart in what analysts say is an atmosphere of rising tensions and mistrust between the two countries. The U.S. official’s visit follows the ouster of John Bolton as national security adviser, a development that has left some in Russia wondering what direction relations may take next.  For Ricardo Marquina and Olga Pavlova in Moscow, Jim Bertel reports.

