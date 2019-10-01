Bolton Says North Korea Has No Plans to Give Up Its Nuclear Weapons

Former national security adviser John Bolton says North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons voluntarily. In his first speech after being ousted from the Trump administration, Bolton said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will do "whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability." Bolton's talk Monday coincided with a North Korean envoy's address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused the United States of "provocations" that hamper the progress of talks on the situation in the region. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.