Bolton: US Ready to Sanction Those Who Do Business with Maduro Government

August 7, 2019 05:57 AM
Bolton: US Ready to Sanction Those Who Do Business with Maduro Government
One day after the U.S. imposed a full economic embargo on Venezuela, National Security Advisor John Bolton says the U.S. can now sanction anyone who supports the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro’s government denounced the sanctions as a "grave aggression" that will lead to "the failure of political dialogue." VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.

