Bolton, in VOA Interview, Calls Trump Erratic, Dangerous

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton unleashed a scathing critique of President Donald Trump as an “erratic” leader, willing to undercut American security to improve his reelection prospects, during a VOA interview on Wednesday. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on Bolton’s sweeping allegations of presidential misconduct as well as White House responses slamming Bolton as a liar and a traitorous divulger of classified information.

Producer: Brian Padden.