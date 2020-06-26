Bolton, in VOA Interview, Calls Trump Erratic, Dangerous
June 26, 2020 09:54 PM
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton unleashed a scathing critique of President Donald Trump as an “erratic” leader, willing to undercut American security to improve his reelection prospects, during a VOA interview on Wednesday. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on Bolton’s sweeping allegations of presidential misconduct as well as White House responses slamming Bolton as a liar and a traitorous divulger of classified information.
Producer: Brian Padden.