Border Chaos, Food Shortages: Stark Warnings for Britain over No-Deal Brexit
September 24, 2020 03:28 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Britain will face severe disruption at its ports and food shortages if it fails to strike a trade deal with the European Union before the end of the year, according to a new report. The Brexit transition period ends on December 31 – and relations are deteriorating as the deadline approaches, with Britain and the EU accusing each other of negotiating in bad faith. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the coronavirus pandemic could compound the impact of a no-deal Brexit
Producer: Jason Godman