Border Crossings: Jesse Colin Young
September 11, 2020 03:57 PM
Singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young made history with the "Youngbloods" on their classic ‘60s peace anthem “Get Together.” Earlier this year, Jesse released his 19th solo album "Dreamers" and this is his first album of new material since 2006’s "Celtic Mambo." **This interview originally aired on Nov. 12, 2019.