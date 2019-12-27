Border Crossings: Jon Bon Jovi

December 27, 2019 07:34 AM
Singer-songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, and actor, Jon Bon Jovi the founder and front man of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983. Bon Jovi has released 14 studio albums and has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and he has released two solo albums. Earlier this month Bon Jovi released their latest song, “Unbroken” which will be featured in the forthcoming documentary "To Be of Service." The song is a compelling anthem that shines a spotlight on the thousands of veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

