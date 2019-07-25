Europe

Boris Johnson Begins Term as Britain's Prime Minister

July 25, 2019 02:46 AM
Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party leader, began assembling his political team as soon as he took office Wednesday. New Cabinet members include the country's first ethnic minority person to head the Treasury and several women. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Johnson's first day on the job was marked by demonstrations by his supporters, as well as his opponents.

