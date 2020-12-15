Africa

Born in Flight: The Youngest Victims of Ethiopia's War

December 15, 2020 02:42 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

When war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region last month, thousands of families fled for their lives, including expecting mothers and newborn babies. As officials try to move families from the main border camp to more permanent settlements, new mothers say they fear it’s too soon and too dangerous to move their frail infants again. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Hamdayet camp in Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia.

Camera: Mohaned Bilal
Video editor: Henry Hernandez

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
