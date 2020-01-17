Both US, Iran Believe Time Is on Their Side in Tense Standoff

The prospects that Iran and the United States will develop a new, more extensive nuclear agreement appear bleak, at least for now, after leaders in Tehran this week defiantly abandoned the 2015 deal, one that President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Tensions remain high as international sanctions could be added to those already imposed by the U.S. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on growing concerns that there is no realistic diplomatic strategy at play to peacefully resolve this crisis.