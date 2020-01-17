USA

Both US, Iran Believe Time Is on Their Side in Tense Standoff

January 17, 2020 09:46 PM
Embed

The prospects that Iran and the United States will develop a new, more extensive nuclear agreement appear bleak, at least for now, after leaders in Tehran this week defiantly abandoned the 2015 deal, one that President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Tensions remain high as international sanctions could be added to those already imposed by the U.S.  VOA’s Brian Padden reports on growing concerns that there is no realistic diplomatic strategy at play to peacefully resolve this crisis.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 18:53
Press Fights New Trump Impeachment Rules
Press Fights New Trump Impeachment Rules
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 17:57
South Africa's Miss Universe Aims to Empower Women, Girls
South Africa's Miss Universe Aims to Empower Women, Girls
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 16:01
'Mr. Jones' Explores Ukrainian Famine
'Mr. Jones' Explores Ukrainian Famine
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 15:33
A Big Guy Saving Little Dogs
A Big Guy Saving Little Dogs
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 09:33
Trump Reinforces Right to Pray in Public Schools
Trump Reinforces Right to Pray in Public Schools