Botswana To Offer Free ARVs to Foreign Sex Workers

Botswana has started offering free anti-retroviral therapy (ARV) to foreign sex workers, following a decision to extend treatment to non-citizens. An estimated 30,000 foreigners living in Botswana are HIV positive, and most are sex workers. Until now, the southern African nation was one of only few countries that did not offer treatment to non-citizens. From Gaborone, Botswana, Mqondisi Dube has more.