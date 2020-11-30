Botswana to Repatriate Elephants to Angola to Reduce Overpopulation
Botswana, home to nearly half of Africa’s wild elephants, is preparing to repatriate thousands of the giant mammals to neighboring Angola to reduce overpopulation and conflict with farmers. Tens of thousands of elephants fled Angola's decades-long civil war to Botswana, as Mqondisi Dube reports from Chobe, Botswana.
