Africa

Botswana to Repatriate Elephants to Angola to Reduce Overpopulation

November 30, 2020 05:45 PM
Botswana, home to nearly half of Africa’s wild elephants, is preparing to repatriate thousands of the giant mammals to neighboring Angola to reduce overpopulation and conflict with farmers.  Tens of thousands of elephants fled Angola's decades-long civil war to Botswana, as Mqondisi Dube reports from Chobe, Botswana.

Camera: Reference Sibanda 

Mqondisi Dube
By
Mqondisi Dube
