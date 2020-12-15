Botswana’s COVID-Ravaged Tourist Sector Looks to Rebound

Foreign tourists resumed flying into Botswana in November after months of closed borders due to COVID-19. Lonely Planet in October ranked Botswana's Okavango Delta fourth on its list of places in the world to visit. But the coronavirus lockdown has left many tourist companies struggling to stay in business. Mqondisi Dube reports from Chobe, Botswana.

Camera: Reference Sibanda

Produced by: Marcus Harton