Botswana’s Farmers Use Sensory Toolkit to Drive Away Elephants

November 25, 2020 08:50 AM
Farmers in Botswana's Chobe region have struggled to protect their crops from elephants. But a local conservation group has developed a toolkit to safely repel the giant mammals and prevent farmers from killing them. Mqondisi Dube reports from Chobe, Botswana.

Videographer:  Reference Sibanda, Producers: Rob Raffaele/Rod James

