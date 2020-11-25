Botswana’s Farmers Use Sensory Toolkit to Drive Away Elephants
November 25, 2020 08:50 AM
Farmers in Botswana's Chobe region have struggled to protect their crops from elephants. But a local conservation group has developed a toolkit to safely repel the giant mammals and prevent farmers from killing them. Mqondisi Dube reports from Chobe, Botswana.
Videographer: Reference Sibanda, Producers: Rob Raffaele/Rod James