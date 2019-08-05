Botswana's 'Test and Treat' HIV Strategy Yields Results
August 5, 2019
A "test and treat" HIV program is getting results in Botswana after the southern African country recorded a decline in cases of the virus among participating communities. But the rate of the deadly virus remains among the highest in the world, according to a recent study by the Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership. Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone.