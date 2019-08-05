Science & Health

Botswana's 'Test and Treat' HIV Strategy Yields Results

August 5, 2019 05:03 AM
A "test and treat" HIV program is getting results in Botswana after the southern African country recorded a decline in cases of the virus among participating communities.  But the rate of the deadly virus remains among the highest in the world, according to a recent study by the Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership.  Mqondisi Dube reports from Gaborone.

