Brazil Becomes a Dangerous Flashpoint in New COVID Wave

With 79,000 new COVID cases reported daily over the last few days, Brazil is emerging as the world’s worst hit country as scientists warn that a fast-spreading variant called P.1 — that first appeared in the Amazon rainforest — may be one of the world’s most dangerous. For VOA, Edgar Maciel in Sao Paulo reports hospitals in most of the country’s 27 federative entities are beyond capacity and people are dying without ever being treated.

Camera: Edgar Maciel

Producer: Henry Hernandez