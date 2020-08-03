Brazil Reopening Despite Record COVID-19 Cases

After the United States, Brazil has the world's highest number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases — turning the South American nation into a coronavirus hotspot. Despite this grim situation, Brazil’s biggest cities — São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro — have decided to reopen businesses, even as epidemiologists warn that the rising death toll from the pandemic could grow exponentially. For VOA, Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo.

Camera: Edgar Maciel, Courtesy TV Brasil Produced by: Rod James

