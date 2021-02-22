The Americas

Brazilians Grapple with Soaring Disappearances

February 22, 2021 12:13 PM
Brazil has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and tens of thousands of people are listed as missing – many of them at the hands of drug traffickers and other armed groups.  Families say they often get little help from police, and many are turning to the Internet and social media apps to find their loved ones. For VOA, Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo.

Camera: Edgar Maciel

Edgar Maciel
