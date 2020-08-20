Brazilians Worry Fire Season Will Bring Even More Forest Destruction

Environmentalists are increasingly alarmed at the growing pace of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. With the fire season under way, Brazil’s rainforests face the threat of even more destruction. The number of trees destroyed has accelerated since Jair Bolsonaro became president in 2019. Facing criticism, the Brazilian leader is defending his policy on rainforests and countering critics by enacting what he says is a zero-tolerance campaign to stop those who are illegally burning down the country’s forests. Edgar Maciel in Sao Paulo has the story, in this report narrated by Jonathan Spier.

Camera: Edgar Maciel, TV Brazil Produced by: Jon Spier