Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
February 03, 2020 05:24 AM
Official negotiations have not yet begun over their future relationship – but tensions are building between Britain and the European Union following the Britain's official exit from the bloc Friday. Brussels says Britain will have to commit to aligning with EU standards in order to get a free trade deal, but London has insisted it will not do so. As Henry Ridgwell reports, official talks aren’t due to get under way for at least another month, leaving precious little time to negotiate a new deal.