Europe

Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels

February 03, 2020 05:24 AM
Embed

Official negotiations have not yet begun over their future relationship – but tensions are building between Britain and the European Union following the Britain's official exit from the bloc Friday. Brussels says Britain will have to commit to aligning with EU standards in order to get a free trade deal, but London has insisted it will not do so. As Henry Ridgwell reports, official talks aren’t due to get under way for at least another month, leaving precious little time to negotiate a new deal.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:15
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:08
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:03
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:56
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 17:53
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat