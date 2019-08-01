Europe

As Brexit Storm Gathers, Britain Looks to Trump for Hope

August 1, 2019 02:37 AM
As Brexit Storm Gathers, Britain Looks to Trump for Hope video player.
Embed

The prospect of Britain crashing out of the European Union with no deal at the end of October is creating a tumultuous first few weeks in office for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The British pound sterling is plunging, and there are warnings of widespread disruption. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Johnson is looking for help across the Atlantic to a like-minded ally in the White House.
 

Latest Episodes
August 01, 2019
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
August 01, 2019
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters -- a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters — a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’
July 31, 2019
Married at 15 and 16, Each Still a Child
Married at 15 and 16, Each Still a Child
July 31, 2019
Democratic Debate Features Clash Between Moderates and Progressives
Democratic Debate Features Clash Between Moderates and Progressives
July 31, 2019
N. Korea, China on Agenda as Pompeo Heads To Thailand, Australia, Micronesia
N. Korea, China on Agenda as Pompeo Heads To Thailand, Australia, Micronesia