Britain Aims to Counter ‘Strategic Threat’ From China
March 17, 2021 04:09 PM
Britain pledged to counter what it called the strategic threat posed by China as it set out its new t10-year defense strategy this week. Britain is seeking to carve out a new role on the world stage outside the European Union, according to the policy review, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Producer: Jason Godman. Camera: Henry Ridgwell.