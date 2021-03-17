Europe

Britain Aims to Counter ‘Strategic Threat’ From China

March 17, 2021 04:09 PM
Britain pledged to counter what it called the strategic threat posed by China as it set out its new t10-year defense strategy this week. Britain is seeking to carve out a new role on the world stage outside the European Union, according to the policy review, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Producer: Jason Godman. Camera: Henry Ridgwell. 

Henry Ridgwell
