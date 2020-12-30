COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine, Offering Hope Amid COVID Surge

December 30, 2020 12:22 PM
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, scientists say the vaccine could be a game changer in the global fight against the pandemic.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell   Produced by: Henry Hernandez 
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell reports for VOA from London.
