Britain Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine, Offering Hope Amid COVID Surge
December 30, 2020 12:22 PM
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, scientists say the vaccine could be a game changer in the global fight against the pandemic.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Produced by: Henry Hernandez