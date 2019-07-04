East Asia Pacific

Britain Backs Hong Kong Protests as China Slams ‘Foreign Interference’

July 4, 2019 01:15 PM
China has accused Britain of ‘flagrant interference’ after it voiced support for anti-government protestors in Hong Kong. Britain has warned Beijing of serious consequences if it breaches the handover agreement signed between the two countries over the status of the territory. Pro-democracy supporters are urging Britain to do more, claiming it has a legal and moral duty to stand up for the freedom of Hong Kong’s people. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

 

