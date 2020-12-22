Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban
December 22, 2020 01:00 PM
Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell report from London, the restrictions have caused major disruption as Britain struggles to contain its latest outbreak.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Producer: Henry Ridgwell