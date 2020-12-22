COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban

December 22, 2020 01:00 PM
Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell report from London, the restrictions have caused major disruption as Britain struggles to contain its latest outbreak.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Producer: Henry Ridgwell

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell reports for VOA from London.
