COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Mutation

December 21, 2020 06:12 PM
Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the restrictions have caused major disruption as Britain struggles to contain its latest outbreak.

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell reports for VOA from London.
