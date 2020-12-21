Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Mutation
December 21, 2020 06:12 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the restrictions have caused major disruption as Britain struggles to contain its latest outbreak.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell