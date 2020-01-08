VOA News on Iran

Britain Condemns Iran Missile Attacks As Europe, NATO Urges Restraint

January 08, 2020 09:26 AM
Britain condemned Iran’s missile strikes Wednesday on two military bases used by American and Western coalition troops in Iraq – and urged Tehran not to repeat what it called the "reckless and dangerous attacks." America’s European allies have urged de-escalation on all sides – but it is not clear if the missile attacks mark the end of Tehran’s retaliation for the U.S. killing of the country’s top general Qassem Soleimani. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq and several allies have pulled out troops from the country as fears grow of an escalation in violence

Henry Ridgwell
