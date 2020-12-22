Britain copes with multiple travel bans
December 22, 2020 10:30 PM
Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. Plus, Scientists say a second, more serious, wave of COVID-19 in South Africa is being driven, in part, by a new variant of the virus. and One Hong Kong family prepares to say goodbye.