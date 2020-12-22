Britain copes with multiple travel bans

December 22, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. Plus,  Scientists say a second, more serious, wave of COVID-19 in South Africa is being driven, in part, by a new variant of the virus. and One Hong Kong family prepares to say goodbye.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 10:30 PM
Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
FILE - This photo posted Sept. 23, 2020, on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny sitting on a bench in Berlin as he was recuperating from a poisoning attempt.
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 10:30 PM
Europe bans flights from Britain
Britain's PM Boris Johnson attends a news conference, together with Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer and Patrick Vallance, UK Gov. Chief Scientific Adviser, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus, London , Dec. 19, 2020.
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover