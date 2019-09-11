Europe

Britain on Election Footing as Crisis Pits Parliament vs. Prime Minister

September 11, 2019 02:25 AM
Britain's parliament has been officially suspended, just weeks before the country is to crash out of the European Union. Opposition lawmakers have branded the move a coup by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and have vowed to take him to court if he refuses to request a Brexit extension from the European Union. Britain is to leave the bloc Oct. 31, but as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the crisis has pitted parliament against the government and it is impossible to predict who will win.
 

