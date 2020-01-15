Europe

Britain, France, Germany Trigger Dispute Resolution Mechanism from Iran Deal

January 15, 2020 06:06 AM
Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the EU3, have triggered a dispute  resolution mechanism which is part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, to force Tehran into  discussions on how to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement, or JCPOA, which suffered a blow when U.S. President Donald Trump, who was critical of the deal, took the United States out of it in 2018. Tehran says the European signatories have not fulfilled their part of the deal, thus releasing Tehran from its commitments to halt nuclear development. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports if no solution is found, international sanctions against Iran could be re-imposed.

Zlatica Hoke
