Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
March 25, 2020 06:04 AM
Britain joined several other European countries in ordering the closure of all non-essential shops and services Monday, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to soar. While big corporations may be able to absorb some of the impact, smaller businesses are threatened with an immediate loss of income. Henry Ridgwell reports from the southern British countryside.