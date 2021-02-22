COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Outlines Lockdown Exit as Vaccines Show ‘Spectacular’ Results

February 22, 2021 05:11 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans Monday to begin easing coronavirus lockdown measures. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Johnson credited Britain’s rapid vaccination program for allowing the country to begin reopening — amid growing scientific evidence that the vaccines will help to bring the global pandemic under control. 

Camera: Henry Ridgwell  

 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
