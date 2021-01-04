Europe

Britain Refuses US Extradition of ‘Suicidal’ Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange

January 04, 2021 05:20 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 38 MB
1080p | 76 MB
Original | 234 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A British judge has ruled that Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing website Wikileaks, cannot be extradited to the United States to answer charges of hacking and theft of classified material because of the risk he could commit suicide in U.S. detention. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell reports for VOA from London.
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 02:46 PM
British PM Johnson Visits Hospital During Oxford Vaccin
Thumbnail
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 4, 2021
A54 January 4
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 10:27 AM
VOA Connect Episode 155, A Fresh Start (no captions)
VOA Connect Episode 155, A Fresh Start (no captions)
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 08:25 AM
How Georgia Runoff Election Could Shift Balance of Power in US Senate
How Georgia Runoff Could Shift Balance of Power in US Senate
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 08:37 PM
US Vaccination Campaign Picks Up as Nation Hits New Milestone
US Vaccination Campaign Picks Up as Nation Hits Milestone