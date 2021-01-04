Britain Refuses US Extradition of ‘Suicidal’ Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange
January 04, 2021 05:20 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A British judge has ruled that Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing website Wikileaks, cannot be extradited to the United States to answer charges of hacking and theft of classified material because of the risk he could commit suicide in U.S. detention. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell