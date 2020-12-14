COVID-19 Pandemic

As Britain Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine, Pressure Grows on Europe To Approve Drug

December 14, 2020 05:14 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 31 MB
1080p | 61 MB
Original | 168 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Pressure is growing on the European Union to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after regulators in Britain, the United States and Canada gave the green light in recent days. Coronavirus cases are soaring across the continent, with extended lockdowns announced in Germany and the Netherlands. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell 
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 06:04 PM
Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic
Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:51 AM
Dog Rescued from Sea Foam in Australia
Thumb
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 14, 2020
A54 December 14
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:28 AM
Border Crossings: Mouseketeers
Border Crossings: Mouseketeers
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:45 AM
VOA Connect Episode 152, Education Access and Quality
VOA Connect Episode 152, Education Access and Quality (no captions)