As Britain Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine, Pressure Grows on Europe To Approve Drug
December 14, 2020 05:14 PM
Pressure is growing on the European Union to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after regulators in Britain, the United States and Canada gave the green light in recent days. Coronavirus cases are soaring across the continent, with extended lockdowns announced in Germany and the Netherlands. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell