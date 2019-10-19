Britain's ‘Super Saturday' as Brexit Vote Goes to the Wire
October 19, 2019 01:19 AM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to persuade lawmakers to back the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement he signed with the European Union ahead of a special session in the British Parliament scheduled for Saturday. The vote on the deal is set to go to the wire. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Brussels, Europe is doing all it can to try to get the deal passed.