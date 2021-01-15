British Lawmakers Allege China a ‘Criminal State' as Human Rights Abuses Intensify
January 15, 2021 05:25 PM
British lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party's Human Rights Commission are saying the Chinese Communist Party has intensified an assault on all human rights throughout China — and that those interacting with the regime should do so in the knowledge that they are interacting with “a criminal state.” Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell