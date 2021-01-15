VOA News on China

British Lawmakers Allege China a ‘Criminal State' as Human Rights Abuses Intensify

January 15, 2021 05:25 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 22 MB
720p | 45 MB
1080p | 90 MB
Original | 685 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

British lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party's Human Rights Commission are saying the Chinese Communist Party has intensified an assault on all human rights throughout China — and that those interacting with the regime should do so in the knowledge that they are interacting with “a criminal state.” Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:51 PM
StartUP Africa, Health-Tech, S1, Ep5
Startup Africa EP 5 HEALTH-TECH
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:52 PM
StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, Ep4
Startup Africa S1, Ep 4 FARM TO CITY
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:54 PM
StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, Ep3
Startup Africa S1, EP 3 OPPORTUNITY
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 03:58 PM
Parenting, Uprooting and Enchanting
Parenting, Uprooting and Enchanting (VOA Connect Episode 157)
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 03:53 PM
Growing up Beyond Black and White
Growing up Beyond Black and White