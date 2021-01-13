Europe

British Lawmakers Demand 'Coherent' Policy Toolkit to Counter China

January 13, 2021 01:07 PM
The world's leading democracies should form a coalition to counter China's human rights abuses at home and its support for authoritarianism overseas, according to a group of British lawmakers. The "China Research Group" says Britain is in desperate need of a "coherent" policy on China — and recently published a self-styled "policy toolkit." Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell   Produced by: Jason Godman 
 

