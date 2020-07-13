British Lawmakers Demand Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader
There are growing calls among British lawmakers for Chinese officials to become the next target of sanctions against human rights abusers – including the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Western nations are ratcheting up their response to Beijing’s recent imposition of a security law on Hong Kong, which severely limits the right to protest and criticize the government.
