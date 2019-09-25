British PM Johnson Faces Fight for Political Survival
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival following a ruling from Britain’s Supreme Court Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. The ruling means British lawmakers will return to Parliament Wednesday, as calls grow for Johnson's resignation. Britain is still due to leave the European Union Oct. 31, although as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, that process has now been thrown into further doubt.