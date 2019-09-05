British PM Johnson Suffers Historic Brexit Defeats as Election Looms
September 5, 2019 01:46 AM
September 5, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a series of damaging defeats over the government's Brexit policy Wednesday, as lawmakers attempted to pass legislation to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union with no deal on Oct. 31. In response, Johnson tried to force a general election, but that was also rejected by MPs. Henry Ridgwell reports from London on the latest twists in Britain's extraordinary Brexit saga.