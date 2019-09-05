Europe

British PM Johnson Suffers Historic Brexit Defeats as Election Looms

September 5, 2019 01:46 AM
British PM Johnson Suffers Historic Brexit Defeats as Election Looms video player.
Embed
Link

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a series of damaging defeats over the government's Brexit policy Wednesday, as lawmakers attempted to pass legislation to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union with no deal on Oct. 31. In response, Johnson tried to force a general election, but that was also rejected by MPs. Henry Ridgwell reports from London on the latest twists in Britain's extraordinary Brexit saga.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 02:10
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 23:57
Vandalism, Shoving Match as Haiti Parliament Votes on Prime Minister Nominee
Vandalism, Shoving Match as Haiti Parliament Votes on Prime Minister Nominee
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 21:23
Efforts Continue to Exhume IS Mass Graves in Syria's Raqqa
Raqqa Mass Grave_
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 15:45
Syrian Authorities Find 5,000 Bodies in Mass Graves in Raqqa
Syrian Authorities Find 5,000 Bodies in Mass Graves in Raqqa
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 05:44
French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence
French Government Announces Measures to Tackle Domestic Violence